© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lyme & chronic pain I Josh's Healing Journey at Biologix
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • November 23, 2020
https://biologixcenter.com
After suffering from chronic pain and misdiagnoses for several years, Josh finally found doctors who took the time to address and understand his concerns at the Biologix Center for Optimum Health. Listen as he describes his incredible results, including his experience with Induced Native Phage Therapy, our newest innovation.
INPT induces native phages in order to eliminate the targeted microbes in unison with the immune system, all without harming friendly microbes or causing toxic effects. Visit https://bit.ly/3pJmpTv to learn more!
After suffering from chronic pain and misdiagnoses for several years, Josh finally found doctors who took the time to address and understand his concerns at the Biologix Center for Optimum Health. Listen as he describes his incredible results, including his experience with Induced Native Phage Therapy, our newest innovation.
INPT induces native phages in order to eliminate the targeted microbes in unison with the immune system, all without harming friendly microbes or causing toxic effects. Visit https://bit.ly/3pJmpTv to learn more!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.