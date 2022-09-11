Create New Account
WARNING KLEAN STRIPS TURPENTINE IS HIGHLY IMPURE & TOXIC!
WARNING KLEAN STRIPS TURPENTINE IS HIGHLY IMPURE & TOXIC!


One of the most widely sold and produced Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine for decades in the USA has been Klean Strip's Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine.


But I give a big warning about this brand that once used to be 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine with nothing added to it but now it turns out some time ago they changed their formula and now it's highly toxic and impure.


If you want to find out about everything mentioned above but in way more specific details I highly recommend you watch this video because I clearly explain what Klean Strip's Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine now contains. I have made this video because there is a lot of people that tend to use this brand but it is not safe at all to use internally for healing.


