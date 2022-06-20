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Was Lydia Saved By Baptism?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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82 views • June 20, 2022

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/was-lydia-saved-baptism More about Calvinism: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/calvinism

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Tom: This is our Understanding the Scriptures segment. We’re in the Book of Acts, now in Acts 16:13, which I’ll read: “And on the sabbath we went out of the city by a river side, where prayer was wont to be made; and we sat down, and spake unto the women which resorted thither.”


Dave: That’s interesting, Tom. Who are these women? It doesn’t tell us. They are not Christians at this point. They may not have heard about Jesus and His crucifixion up there in Jerusalem.


Tom: Well, they needed help, because they got together for prayer. That’s interesting.

Dave: Right. I think they have adopted Judaism, and they are religious. I mean, they’re devout, and they come for prayer. They are talking to God, they think, and they recognize their need, as you said.

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