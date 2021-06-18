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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0990 - Lee's Famous Recipe massacre - Story on restaurant anniversary
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0 view • June 18, 2021
The group went into Lee’s Famous Recipe Country Chicken right before closing time and forced Theodore to open the safe, while the others were ordered into the walk-in cooler. After stealing $2,200, Corey Hamilton forced Theodore into the cooler with the rest, then shot each one in the back of the head.
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