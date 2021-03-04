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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Report for 2021 Newsletter 09, Watching New Zealand and Iceland: March 04, 2021
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588 views • March 04, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Warning!!! There is a disconnect between the deep harmonic tremors producing increased magma-wave action, inside the Superplume, and the high number of new volcanic-eruption events. This is more evidence that the Superplume reached a tipping point in Week 42, and another in Week 52, of the 2020 orbit cycle. The Superplume formation is growing OUT OF CONTROL with rising horn formations pressurizing the rocky-type magma supporting the crust. We will see increasing warnings from global geologists regarding volcanism and dormant volcanoes coming to life, as our planet is being primed for a series of terraforming events!
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Home Based Covid Treatment Guide Info: https://aapsonline.org
Download Treatment Guide: https://aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide/
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108 illegal immigrants released by Border Patrol in Texas test positive for coronavirus
https://kfoxtv.com/news/immigration/108-illegal-immigrants-released-by-border-patrol-in-texas-test-positive-for-coronavirus
Related: https://www.transportationnation.com/suv-smuggling-25-people-entered-u-s-through-hole-in-border-fence-before-deadly-crash/
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Links Used in Terral’s Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Video Report (03.04.2021):
Volcano near Reykjavík to Erupt in Few Hours: https://youtu.be/r-CRzqSLesU
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/03/scientists-in-iceland-say-strong-signs-volcanic-eruption-is-imminent
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The Stats on Covid-Vaccine Injury and Death Don’t Add Up: https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/02/the-stats-on-covid-vaccine-injury-and-death-dont-add-up/
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MICROSOFT, 2016: “WE CAN PROGRAM COMPLEX BEHAVIORS USING DNA”. 3-STRAND DNA CONFIRMED: https://tapnewswire.com/2021/03/microsoft-2016-we-can-program-complex-behaviors-using-dna-3-strand-dna-confirmed/
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US Capitol police warn of possible militia plot to breach Congress: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-56275335
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MICRO DRONES KILLER ARMS ROBOTS: WARNING!!: https://youtu.be/TlO2gcs1YvM
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Experimental Vaccine Death Rate for Israel’s Elderly 40 Times Higher Than COVID-19 Deaths: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/experimental-vaccine-death-rate-for-israels-elderly-40-times-higher-than-covid-19-deaths-researchers/
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Transhuman 101: Moderna Declares COVID Vaccine To Be An ‘Operating System’: https://www.technocracy.news/transhuman-101-moderna-declares-covid-vaccine-to-be-an-operating-system/
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US traffic deaths spike even as pandemic cuts miles traveled: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-us-news-traffic-coronavirus-pandemic-307ab70e3336288bf38df73e9dba348e
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Productivity down 4.2%, largest decline in nearly 40 years: https://apnews.com/article/business-us-news-b0d30b24b1b526d734742eac8ad6ba37
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Warning!!! There is a disconnect between the deep harmonic tremors producing increased magma-wave action, inside the Superplume, and the high number of new volcanic-eruption events. This is more evidence that the Superplume reached a tipping point in Week 42, and another in Week 52, of the 2020 orbit cycle. The Superplume formation is growing OUT OF CONTROL with rising horn formations pressurizing the rocky-type magma supporting the crust. We will see increasing warnings from global geologists regarding volcanism and dormant volcanoes coming to life, as our planet is being primed for a series of terraforming events!
--
Home Based Covid Treatment Guide Info: https://aapsonline.org
Download Treatment Guide: https://aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide/
--
108 illegal immigrants released by Border Patrol in Texas test positive for coronavirus
https://kfoxtv.com/news/immigration/108-illegal-immigrants-released-by-border-patrol-in-texas-test-positive-for-coronavirus
Related: https://www.transportationnation.com/suv-smuggling-25-people-entered-u-s-through-hole-in-border-fence-before-deadly-crash/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Video Report (03.04.2021):
Volcano near Reykjavík to Erupt in Few Hours: https://youtu.be/r-CRzqSLesU
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/03/scientists-in-iceland-say-strong-signs-volcanic-eruption-is-imminent
--
The Stats on Covid-Vaccine Injury and Death Don’t Add Up: https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/02/the-stats-on-covid-vaccine-injury-and-death-dont-add-up/
--
MICROSOFT, 2016: “WE CAN PROGRAM COMPLEX BEHAVIORS USING DNA”. 3-STRAND DNA CONFIRMED: https://tapnewswire.com/2021/03/microsoft-2016-we-can-program-complex-behaviors-using-dna-3-strand-dna-confirmed/
--
US Capitol police warn of possible militia plot to breach Congress: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-56275335
--
MICRO DRONES KILLER ARMS ROBOTS: WARNING!!: https://youtu.be/TlO2gcs1YvM
--
Experimental Vaccine Death Rate for Israel’s Elderly 40 Times Higher Than COVID-19 Deaths: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/experimental-vaccine-death-rate-for-israels-elderly-40-times-higher-than-covid-19-deaths-researchers/
--
Transhuman 101: Moderna Declares COVID Vaccine To Be An ‘Operating System’: https://www.technocracy.news/transhuman-101-moderna-declares-covid-vaccine-to-be-an-operating-system/
--
US traffic deaths spike even as pandemic cuts miles traveled: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-us-news-traffic-coronavirus-pandemic-307ab70e3336288bf38df73e9dba348e
--
Productivity down 4.2%, largest decline in nearly 40 years: https://apnews.com/article/business-us-news-b0d30b24b1b526d734742eac8ad6ba37
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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