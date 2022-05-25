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SAMSON AND DELILAH - THE CRISIS OF COMPROMISE AND COMPLACENCY
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13 views • May 25, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Judges 16:1-31. Delilah was beautiful, but she was dangerous. Samson was strong, but he was also weak in some matters. He had not learned from his previous experience when a woman got information from him. The 5 rulers of the Philistines offered money to Delilah. They wanted her to discover how to control him. They thought that he intended to attack their nation. They did not dare to go near to him. They did not know why he was so strong.
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