Atrocious leadership destroying the world: government, business, religion, medicine, education, … MVI_7681

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Everywhere we look, the worst people are in leadership, in government, business, education, medicine, religion; excellence is the exception. Kakistocracy is government under the control by the worst citizens, and this leadership toxicity permeates countless organisations. Until leadership is radically improved, barbarism and gross exploitation under the cloak of ‘civilised’ conditions will continue.