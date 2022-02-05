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BLACK NAZI - Ethno-Socialist Islamicists radicalize their youth instead of teaching them What's Right
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1 view • February 05, 2022
In a throwback video from 1999, Jesse Lee Peterson destroys the narrative of the Black Muslim Nation of Islam spokesman Quanell X. While the hosts of the show are wrong in their own way, there is no such thing as hate speech, anti-semitism, or racism, it is either right or wrong, good or evil, Quanell represents the evil that indoctrinates young black folks to target innocents. He claims it's only in self defense, but that is clearly not the case.
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