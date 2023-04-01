Global Rebellion Against U.$. Dollar

The Global Rebellion Against the U.S. Dollar is accelerating as Saudi Arabia has Ditched the U.S. Petrodollar agreements initially made with Dr. Henry Kissinger in the 1960's. Mike Adams has called it correctly many years ago. It's Time 2 Bail out of Paper Assets and go to:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.