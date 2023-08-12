POST TRIBULATION BLUES !! Lions — Bears — Serpents !

KoolCat7729 - This is going to be a short video to those who believe in the post tribulation Rapture, mid tribulation Rapture and pre-wrath Rapture. Ultimately God will have mercy on whom he will have mercy. He says that he doesn't know who is ultimately saved or not. I can judge by what comes out of your mouth what you believe in. The hard core post tribber he says is going into the tribulation, which means they missed the Rapture, which means they were not saved. I can prove it. There is a glitch. If you had the Holy Spirit He would lead you into the simple profound truth. Now after this video, Revelation 3:10 Because you have kept the patience of my word, I will keep you from the trials. that are coning on the whole world. Mirrored

