9 hacks for STAYING 29-years-old

This week, I turn 38 years old and (please forgive the not-so-humble brag) I really don't look or feel it! Here I share some photos and videos of me now and me 9 years ago, I think you'll agree that I barely look like I've aged a day.Perhaps it's a bit vain to want to stay looking 29 years old but I see beauty as a proxy for and manifestation of health, self-control, fertility, confidence, self-esteem, and dignity. That's why it's something I aspire to unashamedly! If you still think beauty is silly, I'll add that my energy levels have not declined since the time I was 29 (and my cognitive edge has certainly not dulled).
I'll share my top 9 anti-aging hacks and habits, things I've done for years that keep me young.
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1334-staying-29
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.