Certificate Of Identification With AI (Digital ID) Mark of the Beast

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Only the Spirit of God will tell you when and what is the mark of the beast. You will not use your eyes to see it. When the two witnesses are sent almost everyone will be marked as corrupted flesh, that is why they won't be turning the other cheek for anyone who tries to harm them and they will torment the world with plagues.
Covert identification with AI. Covid vaccination is the mark of the beast.