BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - UFOs, MJ-12, and the Government: A Report on Government Involvement in UFO Crash Retrievals By Grant Cameron & T. Scott Crain Jr.
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
201 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
161 views • 3 weeks ago

This podcast episode delves into the controversial and enigmatic world of UFOs and the alleged Majestic-12 (MJ-12) group, exploring the claims of a secret U.S. government operation to cover up the 1947 Roswell saucer crash, through the investigative work of Grant Cameron and T. Scott Crain Jr., who examine declassified documents, eyewitness accounts, and the cryptic responses of key figures like Dr. Eric A. Walker, suggesting a deeper government involvement in UFO crash retrievals and technology.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy