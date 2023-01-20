Now: World Domination, Catholic Rebellion, & End of the Latin Mass?

Tune in now and hear from John-Henry Westen, Liz Yore, and Fr. James Altman for an entire in-depth analysis of this year’s 2023 World Economic Forum and the State of the Catholic Church, including: John Kerry’s outrageous assertion of being among a “select group of human beings ready to save the planet,” Elon Musk’s objection to a small group of un-elected elites making worldwide decisions, the rise of surveillance and what’s known as “safety by design,” and so much more.

Meanwhile, Cardinals within the Catholic Church hierarchy are actively speaking out against the machinations of Pope Francis, seemingly finding additional courage in the wake of Pope Benedict XVI’s Death. Is this the end of the Francis legacy, or is it the beginning of the end for the Latin Mass and orthodoxy within the Church?

This is the full breakdown of the World Economic Forum and Vatican that you cannot miss. The self-proclaimed “Masters of the Future” and their allies in the Shadow Church are getting ready to dictate your every move in a worldwide surveillance state.

Will you let them?





