VAXX poisoned rock star destroyed by PEPTIC ULCER DISEASE

Springsteen demands vaccinated-only audience
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=b4WYbqBktG4
###
Bruce Springsteen opens up about peptic ulcer diagnosis
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=7UpYpYi11UU
###
Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Strokes Rock Vaccinated New Yorkers In June
https://www.nprDOTorg/2021/06/08/1004317191/springsteen-foo-fighters-strokes-rock-new-yorkers-in-june
###
Bruce Springsteen Returns To Broadway - With A Vaccine Mandate
https://www.forbesDOTcom/sites/leeseymour/2021/06/07/bruce-springsteen-returns-to-broadwaywith-a-vaccine-mandate/?sh=4da71e9d6751
###
‘Springsteen on Broadway’ is returning, but not for guests who haven’t had F.D.A.-authorized vaccines.
The venue, New York’s St. James Theatre, is making no exceptions for people who are unable or unwilling to be vaccinated.
https://www.nytimesDOTcom/2021/06/16/world/bruce-springsteen-broadway-vaccine.html
###
@springsteen
14 hours ago
"Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band to Postpone Prague and Milan Shows Under Doctor's Direction, European Stadium Tour Resumes June 12 in Madrid Following yesterday's postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days. With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3). New dates for these shows will be announced shortly. Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase. Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan."
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C7cBDGmMfKw/
###
Sickick - I Can Feel It (Michael Jackson x Phil Collins Remix)
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=JITt3-9PyAU
Mirrored - bootcamp
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.