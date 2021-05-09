WORLD DOCTORS AND NURSES PUTTING OUT DIRE WARNING: STAY AWAY FROM mRNA VACCINATED PEOPLE - VACCINE SHEDDING TO OTHERS [April 23, 2021]



Ronajab seems like an experimental exercise in depopulation. Disregard any forced overlays of this message that may try to tell you otherwise. At the end of the day, the RonaJab is bad news.



Many stores and businesses are now posting signage for all those mRNA Vaccinated to STAY OUT. Knowledgeable, informed Doctors, Nurses, and Scientists around the world are warning people to stay away from those mRNA Vaccinated. mRNA Vaccinated people may have become super spreaders who can shed through their skin, pores and breath to those not yet vaccinated resulting in those people being infected as well. The mRNA Vaccines are causing Brain and Neurological damage, heart attacks, lung disease, liver disease, kidney disease, male and female reproductive damage, blood clotting and Death. Many places of business are now posting signage that "Those C0-vid Vack-cinated are not Permitted to Enter", and for good reason.



Prof. Oku Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer