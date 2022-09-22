Welcome To Proverbs Club.Train Children The Way They Should Go

Proverbs 22:6 (NIV).

6) Start children off on the way they should go,

and even when they are old they will not turn from it.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Every child has a different path.

We have twins and each was set on a different path.

Know your children and raise each in their unique path.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8mzcym

#start #children #way #they #should #go #old #not #turn