Welcome To Proverbs Club.Train Children The Way They Should Go
Proverbs 22:6 (NIV).
6) Start children off on the way they should go,
and even when they are old they will not turn from it.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Every child has a different path.
We have twins and each was set on a different path.
Know your children and raise each in their unique path.
