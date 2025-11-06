CHP Talks: Joel Salatin—Transformative Farming and God’s Abundance!

November 6, 2025: My guest this week is Joel Salatin, a writer, speaker and successful farmer. His family farm in Swoope, Virginia (Polyface Farms) provides meaningful work for 22 employees; the farm also provides healthy, nutritious beef, pork and chicken to over 5,000 families, 10 restaurants, and 5 retail outlets. All this without using agricultural chemicals. They also sell forestry products. Joel’s passion and expertise is in the field of regenerative agriculture.





For more info and resources on this topic, visit https://polyfacefarms.com

I also highly recommend you watch the documentary about Joel and his successful farming philosophy and techniques, The Lunatic Farmer here: https://www.angel.com/watch/the-lunatic-farmer





