CHP Talks: Joel Salatin—Transformative Farming and God’s Abundance!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
46 views • 22 hours ago

November 6, 2025: My guest this week is Joel Salatin, a writer, speaker and successful farmer. His family farm in Swoope, Virginia (Polyface Farms) provides meaningful work for 22 employees; the farm also provides healthy, nutritious beef, pork and chicken to over 5,000 families, 10 restaurants, and 5 retail outlets. All this without using agricultural chemicals. They also sell forestry products. Joel’s passion and expertise is in the field of regenerative agriculture.


For more info and resources on this topic, visit https://polyfacefarms.com

I also highly recommend you watch the documentary about Joel and his successful farming philosophy and techniques, The Lunatic Farmer here: https://www.angel.com/watch/the-lunatic-farmer


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

chemicalsfoodchickensfarmingpigsvirginiaorganicchp canadarod taylorlibertarianpoultryfarmerhealthybeefpasturegrassfednutritiousjoel salatinregenerativebutcheringinspectorschp talkspolyfacelunatic farmerswoope
