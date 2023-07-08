Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kamala Harris Strikes Back! Explains "Culture" like Shakespeare Would!
channel image
Recharge Freedom
302 Subscribers
123 views
Published 19 hours ago

Kamala Harris is easily the greatest order of our time. She's like Martin Luther King, but with the wordsmithing of William Shakespeare. But sadly, she's the only one who laughs at her "jokes." #kamala #wordsalad #uspolitics

Keywords
democratskamala harrismartin luther king jrus politicsaffirmative actionmeritword saladkamala harris gaffekamala harris word saladwilliam shakespearegifted oratororation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket