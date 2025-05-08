BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE TRUTH ABOUT THE EARTH -NEW DISCOVERY 2025 BY THE PEOPLE OF THE QUR'AN -
The People Of The Qur'an
The People Of The Qur'an
62 views • 4 days ago

Check chapter The event 56 in the Quran where Allah swt tells us that there will be 3 groups that will arise on judgment day and with the verse in chapter 14 Ibrahim verse 48   that he will change the earth and sky  into another earth and sky , so those 3BIG spots are a mirror reflection from the bottom of the earth for 3 groupsthath will arise on judgement day where the earth and sky will be put upside Down.

check also my previous video about the moon for full explanation, https://www.brighteon.com/d39c8126-7965-494c-bf97-4

when you look in the sky its the waters behind the firmament as you can see on this picture and behind it,is Eternal Paradise

the top is north magnetic force going up , so everything is going up and the bottom all the way down is the south, magnetic force going down , so upside down ,as above so below guys, 

when you watch the earth from above it has the shape of an egg 

God is my witness I got this information from nobody but from him guiding me using the Qur'an and most hateful towards god is to say what is not true.

flat earthnasa means to deceivemagnetism of the earth
