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Warning! Do Not Take The Covid Death Shot! 29 studies support Natural Immunity as a better option!
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80 views • October 12, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

HUGE EXCLUSIVE: New Report Reveals COVID-19 Was a Planned Bioweapon by China’s People’s Liberation Army
Warning! Do Not Take The Covid Death Shot
Natural Immunity & Covid-19: Twenty-Nine Scientific Studies to Share with Employers, Health Officials, and Politicians
FDA exposed as a criminal body parts cartel involved in routine harvesting of organs from LIVING human babies
The Vaccine Mandate Is a Hoax
“Re-Fund the Police”: Law Enforcement Today launches nationwide campaign for Americans to back the blue
SHOCKING VIDEO: Marine Exposes Possible Punishment For Refusing To Follow Biden’s Mandate!
SCORCHED EARTH TIME IS COMING – AZ State Rep Wendy Rogers Wants “Less Letters, More ARRESTS”
BREAKING: Gov Greg Abbott Issues Exec Order Banning Vaccine Mandates In Texas, Including For Private Businesses

Source Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/exclusive-reports-uncovered-show-covid-19-planned-bioweapon-chinas-peoples-liberation-army/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/warning-do-not-take-the-covid-death-shot/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/natural-immunity-covid-19-twenty-nine-scientific-studies-to-share-with-employers-health-officials-and-politicians/
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-10-11-fda-exposed-criminal-body-parts-cartel-organs-from-living-human-babies.html
https://www.sgtreport.com/2021/10/the-vaccine-mandate-is-a-hoax/
https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/re-fund-the-police-nationwide-campaign-for-americans-to-back-the-blue/
https://fundourpolice.com/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/shocking-video-marine-exposes-possible-punishment-refusing-follow-bidens-mandate/
https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/2803707/supplemental-guidance-to-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination-of-marine-corps-active/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/scorched-earth-time-coming-az-state-rep-wendy-rogers-wants-less-letters-arrests/
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-gov-greg-abbott-issues-exec-order-banning-vaccine-mandates-in-texas-including-for-private-businesses/

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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

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