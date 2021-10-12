Warning! Do Not Take The Covid Death Shot! 29 studies support Natural Immunity as a better option!

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HUGE EXCLUSIVE: New Report Reveals COVID-19 Was a Planned Bioweapon by China’s People’s Liberation Army
Warning! Do Not Take The Covid Death Shot
Natural Immunity & Covid-19: Twenty-Nine Scientific Studies to Share with Employers, Health Officials, and Politicians
FDA exposed as a criminal body parts cartel involved in routine harvesting of organs from LIVING human babies
The Vaccine Mandate Is a Hoax
“Re-Fund the Police”: Law Enforcement Today launches nationwide campaign for Americans to back the blue
SHOCKING VIDEO: Marine Exposes Possible Punishment For Refusing To Follow Biden’s Mandate!
SCORCHED EARTH TIME IS COMING – AZ State Rep Wendy Rogers Wants “Less Letters, More ARRESTS”
BREAKING: Gov Greg Abbott Issues Exec Order Banning Vaccine Mandates In Texas, Including For Private Businesses
Source Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/exclusive-reports-uncovered-show-covid-19-planned-bioweapon-chinas-peoples-liberation-army/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/warning-do-not-take-the-covid-death-shot/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/natural-immunity-covid-19-twenty-nine-scientific-studies-to-share-with-employers-health-officials-and-politicians/
https://www.newstarget.com/2021-10-11-fda-exposed-criminal-body-parts-cartel-organs-from-living-human-babies.html
https://www.sgtreport.com/2021/10/the-vaccine-mandate-is-a-hoax/
https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/re-fund-the-police-nationwide-campaign-for-americans-to-back-the-blue/
https://fundourpolice.com/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/shocking-video-marine-exposes-possible-punishment-refusing-follow-bidens-mandate/
https://www.marines.mil/News/Messages/Messages-Display/Article/2803707/supplemental-guidance-to-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination-of-marine-corps-active/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/scorched-earth-time-coming-az-state-rep-wendy-rogers-wants-less-letters-arrests/
https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-gov-greg-abbott-issues-exec-order-banning-vaccine-mandates-in-texas-including-for-private-businesses/
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