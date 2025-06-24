BrightLearn - Power, Weapons, and Global Conflict Insights, an interview with Sam Andrews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This explosive podcast episode features Sam Andrews, founder of Freedom Center USA and a top-tier weapons manufacturer for U.S. special ops, discussing high-stakes firearms, Senate Bill 686's alleged power grab, U.S. weapons ending up with Hamas, China's geopolitical strategy, cartel violence, and his mission to train civilians for crisis survival—all while warning of looming global threats and urging vigilance.
