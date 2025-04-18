MAGA is more like Make Israel Great Again but also MOEG: Make Oligarchs Even Greater.

Mark Zuckerberg insider traded his own stock

- Mark Zuckerberg bought a couple billion dollars worth of Meta stock at its all time low

- Just a few months later, he sold it for a 300% profit

- He immediately bought a $116 million dollar mansion on Kahuana's plantation

“Zuck knew that this was going to happen.”

More, Oligarch's:

Black Water founder and Trump enthusiast Erik Prince has agreed to help Democratic Republic of Congo 'secure' and 'tax' its vast mineral wealth, according to two sources close to the private security executive, a Congolese government official and two diplomats.

The agreement, aimed at reaping more revenue from an industry marred by smuggling and corruption, was reached before Rwanda-backed M23 rebels launched a major offensive in January that has seen them seize eastern Congo's two largest cities.

The discussions now on implementing the deal with Prince come as the US and Congo explore a broader deal on critical minerals partnerships, after Congo pitched a minerals-for-security deal to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

It's yet to be seen how practical this deal would be given the geopolitical complexity in the Congo.

More Oligarch's or egomaniac tech millionaires?:

Elon Musk’s SpaceX, along with Palantir and Anduril, is a leading contender to develop key components of Donald Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile defense system, sources say.

SpaceX has proposed a subscription-based model, with the government paying for access rather than owning the technology outright.

Channel where found, opinion:

🐻 So let us get this straight. A bunch of egomaniac tech bro billionaires want to build a space-based missile system — and they’d have full control over it. What could possibly go wrong? Pretty sure this was the plot of a James Bond movie.

Adding this one too:

Biden has begun offering his services as a speaker at events and is asking $300,000 for one appearance, the New York Post writes.

Reports say that if Biden speaks in another city, he also asks for a private jet and for expenses for five employees to be covered. Surprise - there are currently very few people willing to pay to listen to Biden

🐻 If anything, he should pay them