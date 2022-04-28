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Vote For The NEW WORLD in no particular ORDER: Gangsters, Banksters, Pedos and Actors
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458 views • April 28, 2022
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“You could secretly ban one party’s candidate…secretly turn down the reach of their stuff and turn up the reach of something else and the rest of us might not even find out about it until AFTER the election.” - https://twitter.com/MaryMargOlohan/status/1518787650815201281
Anti-Vaxers Are Starting Communes in Mexico: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sk-_1UBskPw
Shanghai Reports Record COVID Deaths As Lockdown Drags On: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/shanghai-reports-record-covid-deaths-lockdown-drags
Beijing Residents Scramble To Stockpile Food, Essentials As New COVID Outbreak Detected:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/beijing-residents-scramble-stockpile-food-essentials-new-covid-outbreak-detected
VIDEO: Are these Chinese kids going to school wrapped up like little Michelin men: https://t.me/c/1264095585/24627
Mexico Ends State of Emergency https://www.vallartadaily.com/mexico-says-goodbye-to-the-covid-warning-system-moves-to-endemic-state/
Criminalization of Raising Animals: Dutch Sell “Pig Rights”: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/03/27/criminalization-of-raising-animals-dutch-sell-pig-rights
LOL, a totally organic photo of Bill sitting in some weeds reading a book. I zoomed in, the book is called "A Nation of Wusses", interesting https://twitter.com/BillGates/status/1517890116898885634
So glad the WEF and Satan Klaus are working on "slime robots". Slime robots are an essential part of economics, after all: https://twitter.com/Ronald_vanLoon/status/1519118689471275008?s=20&;t=8lF9FdBdDk_dvQ2evZCvBQ
2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
DollarVigilante.tv | https://dollarvigilante.tv (Our decentralized platform)
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
***** Sources for this video *****
“You could secretly ban one party’s candidate…secretly turn down the reach of their stuff and turn up the reach of something else and the rest of us might not even find out about it until AFTER the election.” - https://twitter.com/MaryMargOlohan/status/1518787650815201281
Anti-Vaxers Are Starting Communes in Mexico: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sk-_1UBskPw
Shanghai Reports Record COVID Deaths As Lockdown Drags On: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/shanghai-reports-record-covid-deaths-lockdown-drags
Beijing Residents Scramble To Stockpile Food, Essentials As New COVID Outbreak Detected:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/beijing-residents-scramble-stockpile-food-essentials-new-covid-outbreak-detected
VIDEO: Are these Chinese kids going to school wrapped up like little Michelin men: https://t.me/c/1264095585/24627
Mexico Ends State of Emergency https://www.vallartadaily.com/mexico-says-goodbye-to-the-covid-warning-system-moves-to-endemic-state/
Criminalization of Raising Animals: Dutch Sell “Pig Rights”: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/03/27/criminalization-of-raising-animals-dutch-sell-pig-rights
LOL, a totally organic photo of Bill sitting in some weeds reading a book. I zoomed in, the book is called "A Nation of Wusses", interesting https://twitter.com/BillGates/status/1517890116898885634
So glad the WEF and Satan Klaus are working on "slime robots". Slime robots are an essential part of economics, after all: https://twitter.com/Ronald_vanLoon/status/1519118689471275008?s=20&;t=8lF9FdBdDk_dvQ2evZCvBQ
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