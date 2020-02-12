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The Love of Selfie
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21 views • February 12, 2020
This lie of self-love can be seen promoted everywhere, from TV commercials to self-help gurus. Perhaps the ultimate symbol of this modern selfish ideology is the ubiquitous selfie. Watch this video to learn how to escape this almost universally accepted deception.
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