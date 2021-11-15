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X22 Report B 11. 14. 21.
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410 views • November 15, 2021
Ep. 2627b - Who Guards The Narrative? People Must Be Made Aware, Operations Underway
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As the economy implodes, the [CB]/[DS] are spinning the story trying to control the narrative that this is the new normal, this is the same tactic Obama used. People see the inflation, they are not fooled. [JB] nominee Saule said the quiet part out loud, there will be no banks the [CB] will have full control. The [DS] are panicking and they are now jumping ship, they know the next moves on the chess board are going to be a disaster for them. Trump and the patriots are now moving forward to remove the bull horn from the fake news. The people must be made aware, operations are underway to remove the guards of information. The people are awake and the flood of truth is about to be released.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
😍 Get 51% Off ➡️ Here http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
As the economy implodes, the [CB]/[DS] are spinning the story trying to control the narrative that this is the new normal, this is the same tactic Obama used. People see the inflation, they are not fooled. [JB] nominee Saule said the quiet part out loud, there will be no banks the [CB] will have full control. The [DS] are panicking and they are now jumping ship, they know the next moves on the chess board are going to be a disaster for them. Trump and the patriots are now moving forward to remove the bull horn from the fake news. The people must be made aware, operations are underway to remove the guards of information. The people are awake and the flood of truth is about to be released.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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