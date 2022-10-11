The morning in Ukraine began with the backlash for the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.

On the 229th day of the military operation in Ukraine, explosions thundered in Kiev and other major cities, air alert sounds were heard throughout Ukraine. Columns of smoke rise over several Ukrainian cities. The escalation followed the explosion on the Crimean Bridge. The day before, the Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that this was a terrorist attack aimed at destroying the critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation. The special services of Ukraine are behind the attack. NATO special services were also apparently involved. A truck was filled with explosives on the territory of Bulgaria.

Ukraine also tried to undermine the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, carried out sabotage attacks at the Kursk NPP, as well as at other facilities of the Russian strategic energy and gas infrastructure.

On October 9 and 10, the AFU continued their offensive attempts in the Kherson direction, in the Kharkiv region and the territory of the Luhansk People’s Republic, as well as in the Zaporozhie region. All their attacks were repelled with heavy losses by the AFU. A large number of foreign mercenaries are deployed in the advancing units of the Ukrainian army.

On October 10, Russian retaliation strikes hit strategic infrastructure facilities of the largest cities of Ukraine, including Kiev, Lviv, Dnipro, Khmelnitsky, Zhytomyr and others. Ukrainian air defenses failed.

In the capital of Ukraine, explosions thundered in different regions, including the center of the city.

The strikes hit Vladimirskaya Street, where the headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine is located, as well as Hrushevsky Street, where other government buildings are located. One of the strikes hit the base and headquarters of the Nazi regiment Azov in Kiev.

The “Klitschko Bridge” located near the building of the European Union advisory assistance was also damaged.

The Ukrainian railway reported damage to the contract network in the west of the country. Metro services in Kiev and Kharkov were stopped.

In Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr and other cities there are significant interruptions of electricity and Internet services, resulting in rolling power outage.

Recently, Kiev has been trying to provoke Russia into large-scale actions, including the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Kiev has partially succeeded.

The terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge is becoming a symbol of the conflict entering a new stage.

President of Belarus Lukashenko said that Russia and Belarus have agreed to deploy a joint regional grouping of troops. The statement was made amid sharply increased military activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the border with Belarus.

The US Embassy has urged Americans to leave Ukraine.

On October 9, bills to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism were introduced in the US Congress. The political maneuver was pushed by Zelensky. Earlier, US President Joe Biden had already refused to use such rhetoric at the official level. At that time, the State Department stated that the US did not want to “hang labels” on Russia.

