Iran's Press TV Interviews RichardGage911 on "Unscripted" High-quality production with host Kaveh Taghvai - 9/6/25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran's Press TV Interviews RichardGage911 on "Unscripted"
High-quality production with host Kaveh Taghvai on September 6, 2025 digs deeps into the destruction of World Trade Center Building 7 and the evidence of extreme high temperatures not accountable in the official narrative of collapse by fire.
Learn more: https://RichardGage911.org