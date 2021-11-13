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Melbourne Protest 13 November 2021 Part 2
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35 views • November 13, 2021
This second part of my Melbourne Protest video record is the march itself. We even had a shower of rain fall on us but many of us were prepared in some way to keep from getting too wet. We marched to Parliament House, heard speeches, marched through the city again and back to Parliament House for a few more speeches, one of which was given by Craig Kelly MP who travelled to Melbourne to support us. Hopefully each march helps to effectively add to the push-back against the government's evil intentions. We want to 'Kill the Bill', the Pandemic Bill they are trying to ram through Parliament.
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