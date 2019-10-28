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Bombshell: Schools Torturing Kids With Autism
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45 views • October 28, 2019
School districts across the United States are torturing autistic and special needs students by forcibly restraining them, isolating them from other people and labeling them as ‘high level threats’. The worst part is, it’s been going on for years and nothing is being done to stop it. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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