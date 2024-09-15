© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israels FORGED Documents FRAUD Exposed - The Lies Never End
Owen Jones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRZxUAUvuSg
Israels' FORGED Documents Exposed - The Lies Never End
https://www.jpost.com/israel-hamas-war/article-819230
https://www.ynet.co.il/news/article/b1npigi3a
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/jewish-chronicle-removes-fabricated-articles-investigated-israeli-intelligence