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GT5 - Ruth Stout Mulch Method vs Mounding Potatoes
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109 views • May 05, 2022
In the 1930s Ruth Stout developed a mulching method of vegetable growing that required no digging, watering, and little feeding - in this episode, Rachel looks at what to do and how it compares to digging the soil and mounding potato beds.
Join Rachel in one of her free online garden design classes here:
https://www.successfulgardendesigner.com/free-classes
Join her discussion group on Telegram
https://t.me/growtogetherfoodgardens
Join Rachel in one of her free online garden design classes here:
https://www.successfulgardendesigner.com/free-classes
Join her discussion group on Telegram
https://t.me/growtogetherfoodgardens
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