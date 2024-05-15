Tired of Sick & Dark: Former Disney Insiders Changing Hollywood w/ Davy Liu & Meri Crouley









Former Disney animator, Davy Liu, and founder of Destiny Studios Meri Crouley, joins the program to share their plan to create a new wholesome family oriented animated motion picture to rival Disney and Pixar without the propaganda. Davy Liu is an experienced animator who has worked on the Lion King, Mulan and others. His team of former Disney and Dreamworks animators have the experience and talent to change Hollywood. They have teamed up with Meri Crouley and Destiny studio to make this dream a reality. Davy and Meri share the incredible story behind this movement to change Hollywood back to family oriented wholesomeness that parents everywhere expect.





