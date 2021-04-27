General Flynn chats with Diamond and Silk - Part III

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General Flynn sat down with hosts Diamond and Silk to discuss cancel culture and censorship, the current state of our country, the Maricopa County election audit and adjudication process, socialism, accountability in government and America’s Future.
http://www.americasfuture.net