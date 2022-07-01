The 10 Virgins, Wise & Wicked Servants and the Talents (View discretion advised.)

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Are you a wicked servant? A foolish virgin? Watch to the end... Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vbKSwGj_40dMCN_LMn6gZLAVmuY5Dim-/view?usp=sharing Videos on eternal destiny: heaven, Lake of Fire, 'outer darkness': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36hTVzHNxT0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-g6g1zQfeHM5WCN25iL6DP Matthew 24 “Analyzing the Intel” video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F Revelation in Chronological order PDF: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IABiPkL-VUlCGzvu7HsPXIsysHbCbmRM/view?usp=sharing