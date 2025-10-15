© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Rogan is shocked by UK inbreeding statistics, “Strap yourself in for this”
- 70% of all Pakistanis are inbred
- Half of everyone living in the Arab world are inbred
- BBC investigation in Britain revealed that at least 55% of the Pakistani community in Britain was married to a first cousin
- Turkey has between 25-30% more stillbirths among immigrants
- BBC's research also discovered that while British Pakistanis account for just 3.4% of all births in Britain, they accounted for 30% of all British children with recessive disorders and a higher rate of infant mortality
- Medical evidence shows that one of the negative consequences of inbreeding is a 100% increase in the risk of stillbirths
- Findings on intelligence research shows that if one parents are cousins — intelligence goes down 10 to 16 IQ points, the risk of having an IQ lower than 70 increases 400% amongst children from first cousin marriages (considered mental retardation) 😱😱😱
“We're going to be called Islamophobic for even bringing this up — people don’t like the truth”