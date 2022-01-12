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Frank wil snel een debat over algemeen verplichte vaccinatie
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180 views • January 12, 2022
Ze kunnen de mensen niet gerust laten.
Frank cartoon download:
https://e1.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZe2xFZrGAExXOTS5QlrrLJqp3Tg0jFeTHX
20 augustus 2021
https://youtu.be/BRh7fiUdk4Y
Frank cartoon download:
https://e1.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZe2xFZrGAExXOTS5QlrrLJqp3Tg0jFeTHX
20 augustus 2021
https://youtu.be/BRh7fiUdk4Y
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