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Ep. 2337a - Trump Let The [CB] Know That He Is In Control Of The Economy
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67 views • November 25, 2020
Ep. 2337a - Trump Let The [CB] Know That He Is In Control Of The Economy Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/0ef8280e-6771-49d3-a225-b825dea28ef9 The economy is improving in the US, home prices accelerate at the fastest pace in 30 months. People are now seeing who has destroyed their businesses and their lives. Watch CA. The [CB] economy that Trump controls is coming back, the Dow hit 30000, Trump held a press conference to let the [CB]/[DS] players know that their plan failed and he is in control of the economy Published On November 24th, 2020.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report
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