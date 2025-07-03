Gaza, Aid shootings: American contractors show some guards celebrating & encouraging each other after shooting a Palestinian

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Incredibly messed up...
Videos obtained from American contractors show some guards celebrating and encouraging each other after shooting a Palestinian during crowd control.
WE'VE BEEN SCREAMING FOR ALMOST SIX MONTHS that Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) would privatize war and turn food into a weapon. Now, it’s confirmed:
AP reports U.S. contractors are firing live ammo on starving Palestinians at GHF sites, using stun grenades, pepper spray, even laughing while shooting.
Contractors admit:
– No real vetting
– No rules of engagement
– Live rounds shot near (and at) civilians
– Facial recognition + intel sharing with Israel
– Contractors “egging each other on” after opening fire
AP reviewed:
– Leaked internal reports
– Surveillance videos with gunfire
– Texts confirming violence at 1 in 3 distributions
– A woman hit in the head with a stun grenade
– Claims of “compassionate engagement” debunked
And yet the U.S. gave GHF $30 million in taxpayer funding.