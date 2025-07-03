Gaza, Aid shootings: American contractors show some guards celebrating & encouraging each other after shooting a Palestinian

Incredibly messed up...

Videos obtained from American contractors show some guards celebrating and encouraging each other after shooting a Palestinian during crowd control.

WE'VE BEEN SCREAMING FOR ALMOST SIX MONTHS that Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) would privatize war and turn food into a weapon. Now, it’s confirmed:

AP reports U.S. contractors are firing live ammo on starving Palestinians at GHF sites, using stun grenades, pepper spray, even laughing while shooting.

Contractors admit:

– No real vetting

– No rules of engagement

– Live rounds shot near (and at) civilians

– Facial recognition + intel sharing with Israel

– Contractors “egging each other on” after opening fire





AP reviewed:

– Leaked internal reports

– Surveillance videos with gunfire

– Texts confirming violence at 1 in 3 distributions

– A woman hit in the head with a stun grenade

– Claims of “compassionate engagement” debunked

And yet the U.S. gave GHF $30 million in taxpayer funding.