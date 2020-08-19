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08/19/20 TRUMP OK’S KA-U! DNC NECRO-Doublethink, Fascism Down Under #YOUAREFREE
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131 views • August 20, 2020
You Are Free TV
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8/19: Today, President Trump acknowledged Q in his Press Conference and said that if the USA is taken over by radical socialism, the rest of the world would be lost...Meanwhile, the DNC paints a dystopian picture of continued violence, threats and desolation...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
If you want to look into M M S:
https://www.mms-supplement.com/
Jill and Joe cheated:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Laura Lo_mer won the FL Primary beyond all odds! Proof that Patriots beat the C_bal:
https://lauraloomerforcongress.com/
Mass CPS goes after parents for missed zoom classes!
https://www.faithwire.com/2020/08/18/...
To find how to protect your family:
https://familypreservationfoundation....
Blockchain patent for USPS:
https://nerdist.com/article/u-s-post-...
Shasta, County, CA: Vet tells County Supervisors that people will revolt:
https://nationalfile.com/video-vetera...
Melbourne, Australia employs drones to enforce F-V orders:
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/498357-melbo...
New Zealand forcing quaratine in "centers":
https://off-guardian.org/2020/08/13/w...
Please share these docs! Great info for family and friends on F-ing V:
https://www.stopcovidcold.com/
RIP Robert Trump, prayers for your family!
https://nypost.com/2020/08/15/preside...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!
88.9K subscribers
8/19: Today, President Trump acknowledged Q in his Press Conference and said that if the USA is taken over by radical socialism, the rest of the world would be lost...Meanwhile, the DNC paints a dystopian picture of continued violence, threats and desolation...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
If you want to look into M M S:
https://www.mms-supplement.com/
Jill and Joe cheated:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Laura Lo_mer won the FL Primary beyond all odds! Proof that Patriots beat the C_bal:
https://lauraloomerforcongress.com/
Mass CPS goes after parents for missed zoom classes!
https://www.faithwire.com/2020/08/18/...
To find how to protect your family:
https://familypreservationfoundation....
Blockchain patent for USPS:
https://nerdist.com/article/u-s-post-...
Shasta, County, CA: Vet tells County Supervisors that people will revolt:
https://nationalfile.com/video-vetera...
Melbourne, Australia employs drones to enforce F-V orders:
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/498357-melbo...
New Zealand forcing quaratine in "centers":
https://off-guardian.org/2020/08/13/w...
Please share these docs! Great info for family and friends on F-ing V:
https://www.stopcovidcold.com/
RIP Robert Trump, prayers for your family!
https://nypost.com/2020/08/15/preside...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!
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