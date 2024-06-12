Adobe APOCALYPSE | Users CANCEL Subscriptions After SCARY Leaks About Adobe's New Terms of Service!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Adobe makes software that has long empowered ordinary people to create graphics, video, audio, and documents, but their latest update to their Terms of Service agreement, an agreement everyone must agree to if they want access to Adobe's subscription-based software, has users SO ALARMED they are vowing to walk away from Adobe and switch to other software suites. What's all the upset about? If you're an Adobe user, you need to watch this video, and evaluate the risks for yourself! #adobe #software #photoshop