Adobe APOCALYPSE | Users CANCEL Subscriptions After SCARY Leaks About Adobe's New Terms of Service!
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
104 followers
0
77 views • 10 months ago

Mirrored Content 
Adobe makes software that has long empowered ordinary people to create graphics, video, audio, and documents, but their latest update to their Terms of Service agreement, an agreement everyone must agree to if they want access to Adobe's subscription-based software, has users SO ALARMED they are vowing to walk away from Adobe and switch to other software suites.  What's all the upset about?  If you're an Adobe user, you need to watch this video, and evaluate the risks for yourself! #adobe #software #photoshop 

Keywords
internetgreedsoftwareadobeterms of service
