⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(4 January 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 14th, 21st, 43rd, 92nd, and 115th mechanised brigades, and 117th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novoegorovka, Ivanovka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 100 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Olkha MLRS, and three Czech-made Vampire MLRS.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by artillery struck manpower concentration areas of the AFU 100th Territorial Defence Brigade and 5th National Guard Brigade near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Serebryansky forestry.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three infantry fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by operational-tactical aircraft and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, 3rd Assault Brigade, 42nd Mechanised Brigade, and 112th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Spornoye, Bogdanovka, Krasnoye, Kleshcheyevka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 190 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armoured fighting vehicles, and 12 motor vehicles. In the course of counterbattery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system and one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system were neutralised.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 46th Air Mobile Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade, 127th and 128th territorial defence brigades near Georgiyevka, Staromayorskoye, Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 170 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three armoured fighting vehicles, and seven pickup trucks. In the course of counterbattery warfare, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one D-30 howitzer, and one Rapira anti-tank gun were neutralised.▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by artillery inflicted losses on manpower of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade near Rabotino and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops, five infantry fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of actions of the Dnepr Group of Forces supported by operational-tactical aircraft and artillery, the AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces wiped out one ammunition depot of the AFU 113th Territorial Defence Brigade near Zovtnevoye (Kharkov region), as well as engaged manpower and hardware in 117 areas during the day.

▫️Air defence units intercepted three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles over the past 24 hours. In addition, 37 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted close to Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Spornoye, Berestovoye, Elenovka, Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic), Romanovskoye, Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region), Zburyevka, Peschanovka, and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).



▫️In total, 565 airplanes and 263 helicopters, 10,404 unmanned aerial vehicles, 446 air defence missile systems, 14,472 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,198 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,623 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 17,075 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.