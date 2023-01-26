https://gettr.com/post/p264xgwcc13
2023.01.24 Wang Zhen used insidious ways to kill Uyghurs over the years: having Uyghurs kill Uyghurs, smashing babies only a few days old onto the ground, raping and killing women, and finally killing all the Uyghur killers with machine guns to eliminate witnesses.
王震当年用毒辣的手段杀害新疆人：让新疆人杀新疆人，把出生几天的孩子活活摔死，女的先奸后杀，最后把杀人的新疆人用机关枪全部射杀，灭口。
