Global Alert News - #427 - Dane Wigington
TruthBeTold
Published 19 hours ago

Dane's one hour weekly broadcast for Saturday October 14, 2023.       Covered in this episode is the harmful effects of wind turbines on wildlife. Also the ongoing massive ice loss in the Antarctic. Nano plastics in the atmosphere, heating of the Amazon, soy crop failure in South America, Texas drought, 101* ocean temperatures causing coral reef bleaching.

climate engineeringantarcticmethaneocean heatingnano plasticsoy crop

