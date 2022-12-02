First week of Advent - Walking with God in the garden

MAGA Make America Godly Again
Result of trying to make a world without God, in defiance of God
Advent – four
week period of preparation for the coming of our Savior Jesus Christ.
Prayer, fasting and penitence.
Why
is He coming? Reconcile us to the Father – strolling in the
garden, chatting with God
Aim for comfortable relationship, not of equals, but of family. Forgotten in our age
Family
– where we came from where we belong no matter what, care about and
for each other
Comfortable
– not mass of corruption spritzed with perfume, pretending that’s
OK
Wounded beings, imperfect understanding, limited vision, confused, immature, off kilter desires, don’t know what’s really good, only what feels good.
Image
of God flawed and acceptable, and loved. Called to repentance and
conversion – healing!
As
babies learning to walk we fell down a lot. Good parents didn’t
condemn us or punish us for that, they encouraged us to pick
ourselves up and keep improving. So it is in all of life.
We
choose growth by setting goals and striving for them. Hopefully,
better, higher goals as we go along.
Jesus
is the perfect man, our example and guide. He shows us, leads and
encourages us to seek the higher things. St. Augustine: Our hearts
are always restless till we rest in Thee. Aim
for the garden, never mind the rest.
