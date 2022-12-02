Create New Account
First week of Advent - Walking with God in the garden
MAGA Make America Godly Again

Result of trying to make a world without God, in defiance of God

Advent – four week period of preparation for the coming of our Savior Jesus Christ.

Prayer, fasting and penitence.

Why is He coming? Reconcile us to the Father – strolling in the garden, chatting with God

Aim for comfortable relationship, not of equals, but of family. Forgotten in our age

Family – where we came from where we belong no matter what, care about and for each other

Comfortable – not mass of corruption spritzed with perfume, pretending that’s OK

Wounded beings, imperfect understanding, limited vision, confused, immature, off kilter desires, don’t know what’s really good, only what feels good.

Image of God flawed and acceptable, and loved. Called to repentance and conversion – healing!

As babies learning to walk we fell down a lot. Good parents didn’t condemn us or punish us for that, they encouraged us to pick ourselves up and keep improving. So it is in all of life.

We choose growth by setting goals and striving for them. Hopefully, better, higher goals as we go along.

Jesus is the perfect man, our example and guide. He shows us, leads and encourages us to seek the higher things. St. Augustine: Our hearts are always restless till we rest in Thee. Aim for the garden, never mind the rest.

