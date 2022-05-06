The Crystal Matrix - The Magic of Crystals - Documentary - HaloDocs - HaloScience - HaloTech

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Crystals are much more than just rocks in the ground....i ask why did the church want crystals to be thought as witchcraft and idolatry when in fact humans are made from crystal The firmament, the sun, how we get ill and much more.
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