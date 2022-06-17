Star Wars - Princess Leia AKA President Zelensky Spoke in English at the VivaTech Trade Fair in Paris in the form of a Hologram. - Wearing a T-shirt with a Call to Switch to the Dark Side. 061722

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Princess Leia President Zelensky spoke at the VivaTech trade fair in Paris in the form of a hologram.
"It is unusual for presidents to use a hologram to address people, but this is not the only aspect of Star Wars that we will put into practice. We will also defeat the empire," he said.
At the time of the appeal, Zelensky was wearing a T-shirt with a call to switch to the Dark Side.