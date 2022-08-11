A Possible Way Forward | Part One

As the federal government lurches out of control, is it time for the states to hold an intervention?





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Video Source:

Ditching the System: https://rumble.com/v17875o-ditching-the-system-parallel-structures-and-building-relationships-with-lik.html