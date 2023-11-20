Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BAYER'S LEGAL FREE FALL
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
525 Subscribers
74 views
Published 16 hours ago

VIDEO SOURCE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/bayers-legal-free-fall/

After years of legal losses, Bayer is in critical condition facing 160,000 claims that its flagship agricultural herbicide RoundUp is causing cancer. Can the company continue with the tsunami of litigation surrounding glyphosate?

POSTED: November 17, 2023

Keywords
glyphosateroundupbayerlegallosses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket