Interplanetary Travel #Solutions in 3D with Tech We Already Have #Oumuamua

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How to comfortably travel from Earth to Mars or any moon or planet in 3D realtime with technology we already have- Use centrifugal force as artificial gravity! Enter: Pendulum Spaceship design. #Oumuamua #DesignerVision #SpaceTravel #InterPlanetary #Voyagers
Learn some more more about 'Oumuamua;) https://www.planetary.org/space-images/oumuamua
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